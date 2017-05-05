WHAT’S ON: Rockabilly gig to launch new Houndogs album

Top rockabilly outfit The Houndogs are playing at Stamford Corn Exchange tomorrow night (Saturday) to launch their new album.

The Houndogs are a band of three brothers who have built up a big following all over the UK, playing their own unique style of rockabilly and rock ’n’ roll. They are known for their lively, energetic shows where just about anything can happen, such as standing on their instruments whilst playing them, or setting fire to the cymbals.

The Magic Gang

The show is not restricted to just rock ’n’ roll fans, this is an evening that everyone can enjoy.

The Houndogs are pleased to announce they will be launching their long awaited new lbum on the night of the show, which will be available to purchase at the theatre.

To book tickets, call 01780 766455 or visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk/the-houndogs.html

l The Rescue Rooms in Nottingham has a gig on in midweek that might interest alternative music fans.

The Magic Gang are on a national tour to coincide with the release of their ‘EP Three’, available digitally or on 12in vinyl, and are playing the city venue on Tuesday night (May 9).

Last year saw The Magic Gang sell-out London’s Scala. They also played memorable shows with the likes of Wolf Alice, Hinds, Swim Deep and Spring King, as well as summer festival dates at Reading, Leeds, Latitude and Truck. At the turn of the year, they were tipped in Apple Music’s New Artists 2017 and VEVO’s dscvr lists and were described thus in NME: “Taking over the world one rumbling geek-rock anthem at a time.”

For more info, visit www.rescuerooms.com