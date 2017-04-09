WHAT’S ON: Saw Doctors are ready to hit the road and Nottingham’s Rock City

The Saw Doctors’ lead singer Davy Carton has recovered from his throat operation and the band is ready to hit the road on their rescheduled tour – including a stop at Nottingham’s Rock City on Tuesday, April 25.

Starting out playing in local pubs, The Saw Doctors were invited out on tour with Mike Scott of The Waterboys, spending six weeks touring the UK in 1989. After this, The Saw Doctors went from strength to strength when single ‘I Useta Lover’ spent nine weeks at number one and became Ireland’s best-selling single of all time.

They followed up with the number two hit ‘N17’, and a chart-topping album, ‘If This Is Rock And Roll, I Want My Old Job Back’.

Over the years, The Saw Doctors have built up a reputation as an unmissable live band with countless sold out tours and an abundance of festival appearances, including Glastonbury and T in the Park.

Throughout the Noughties, The Saw Doctors gained an ever-increasing and enthusiastic following on the Irish college scene, ensuring a young and lively new audience in their home country.

In 2008 they filmed a documentary, ‘Clare Island to Cape Cod’, the centerpiece being their, by then, eagerly anticipated annual August appearance at the Melody Tent in Hyannis, MA, revolving on the stage, surrounded in 360° by banks of loud and sweaty Summertime fans.

Famed for their unrelenting energy, a Saw Doctors live show is performed with as much passion and fervour as their small-town pub gigs 28 years ago.

