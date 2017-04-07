WHAT’S ON: Shaw Cuddy show comes to Grantham country club

Best of Friends Country Music Club presents the return of international radio, TV and recording artist Shawn Cuddy and his band in concert at the Masonic Hall, Chambers Street, next Friday (April 14).

One of the hardest working acts on the circuit, Shawn has even supported Johnny Cash and toured the UK with Foster and Allen.

The show will commence at 7.30pm, with doors open at 5.30pm and an optional buffet supper (+£7.50) served from 6.15pm.

Orders for supper should be made no later than two days prior to the show.

Tickets are £12, from Neville on 01476 567777 or 07902 622139.