WHAT’S ON: Sounds of the Sixties return to Grantham College

Dancing and the sounds of the swinging ’60s return to Grantham College Refectory next month.

Playing live on Saturday, May 13, will be popular Grantham band Premier Cru, together with a rare public appearance by guest star Lee Robbins.

Lee Robbins

The evening is in support of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the Rotary Club of Grantham prostate cancer appeal.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with music and dancing, bar and food till late.

Tickets are £10 each and are available from Artifacts in Park Road, Simmonds Music in Westgate, or from Barry on 07525 808315.