WHAT’S ON: Still time to snatch Shakin’ Stevens tribute tickets

If you are quick, there is still just time to bag tickets to ‘Whole Lotta Shakin’, a Shakin’ Stevens Christmas show featuring tribute artist Rebel Dean, at Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday night.

‘Whole lotta Shakin’ has been nominated by the National Tribute Awards for Best UK Tribute Show 2017. The all new Christmas special will take you on a nostalgic rollercoaster ride back to the 1980s based on the 40 hits produced and performed by Shakin’ Stevens, including his number one Merry Christmas Everyone.

The rags to riches story is an explosion of pure delight and will have you dancing in the aisles as the soundtrack of your youth will flood your memory as the hits just keep on coming . . . Oh Julie, You Drive Me Crazy, This Ole House plus many more.

Rebel Dean, who recreates Shaky at the peak of his powers, has for a number of years performed in all the top venues in Great Britain and Europe including the London Palladium, appearing as the lead role in the hit West End Show ‘4 Steps to Heaven’ by Bill Kenwright, ‘Elvis the Musical’ and a decade with the hit show ‘That’ll be the Day’.

Rebel takes you on a journey with all the authentic costume changes, celebrating the music of the man who had more hits than any other artist in the charts in the 1980s. All driven by a five-piece band, this is a must see show.

Ticket are £18/£17 concessions, plus a two-course Christmas dinner, show and party priced at £33.95 (minimum four people).

Call 01780 766455 or visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk