WHAT’S ON: Temperance and irreverance in equal measure at Grantham Guildhall this month

Comedy and music come to Guildhall Arts Centre this month, with two contrasting acts to keep you entertained.

Who could have predicted that a band, which hit the top of the charts 50 years ago in 1961, with hits in the 1920s style that was already 40 years out of date, would still be around in 2017, and still playing the same style of music?

Roy Chubby Brown

The main difference now is that The Temperance Seven has a vast repertoire . . . jazz classics from the past, original compositions, novelty numbers . . . and as they play for you, their enormous enjoyment is hilariously transmitted to their audiences with their zany Pythonesque humour.

As part of their Grand Diamond Jubilee Tour, the band will take to the Guildhall stage on Thursday, July 20, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £16/£14 concessions.

In stark contrast, the previous evening (July 19) will see outrageous comedian Roy Chubby Brown return to the Guildhall.

Chubby doesn’t hold back from sharing his outlandish views, sailing so close to the mark, even the most seasoned of fans will be left gob-smacked!

As politically incorrect as ever, this live performance is the only place to catch the flamboyant comedian!

But the public are warned that if you are easily offended, please stay away!

There will also be a support act, with the show beginning at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £20.

To book tickets for either show, visit the box office or www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.