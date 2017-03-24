WHAT’S ON: The Human League to headline at Lincs Showground this summer

Fans of 1980s music are in for a treat this summer when The Human League headline at Lincolnshire Showground on Saturday, May 27.

Special guest support acts include Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Blancmange and Hue & Cry, with a full line-up to be announced soon.

Marc Almond

The Human League are so credible it’s incredible. In fact, they’re probably more highly regarded in 2016 than they were in 1981 when they released their landmark album Dare.

They are used to everyone from Madonna to Moby, Pet Shop Boys to Robbie Williams, citing them as an influence. Now the dubstep generation – notably, the acclaimed Darkstar, who cover the League’s 1982 B-side ‘You Remind Me Of Gold’ on their current album, North – have begun to pay homage to the original sound of Sheffield.

Then there are the ‘L’ girls, the new generation of synth-driven female pop artists, who have got in on the League-adoring act: La Roux is a known admirer of the electro pioneers, while Little Boots is such a fan she

requested Philip Oakey’s input on her debut album. Even Lady Gaga professed to be a devotee when she met them.

But they’re about more than esoteric infiltration – there has been mainstream penetration, too, none more so than the unforgettable number one single ‘Don’t You Want Me’.

But not surprisingly for a group who were famously described by David Bowie n 1979 as “the sound of the future”, and indeed the group was once called The Future, The Human League have never been about resting on their laurels or relying on past glories to see them through, and they have a new album out this month called Credo.

Doors will open at 5pm and tickets to the 1980s spectacular are priced from £39.50. Call the box office on 08444 888 9991 or visit www.ticketline.co.uk