WHAT’S ON: This weekend’s Leadenham folk festival is larger than ever

For the eighth incredibly successful year, a famous folk festival is set to entertain hundreds of folk fans in the village of Leadenham . . . and it’s bigger than ever before!

The Day Of Lincolnshire Folk, Music Dance and Song returns for the eighth consecutive year at the famous George Hotel and other village venues in Leadenham this Sunday (August 6).

Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher

‘600 Whiskies Unplugged’ is presenting an array of local musical talent made up from a huge cross section of folk musical styles, Morris dance, workshops, sessions, and sing around, plus lots of stalls.

600 Whiskies Unplugged started many years ago in the George as a regular musical sing around once every month. Eight years ago it was discussed that it would be great idea to have a big session, but outside under a marquee for more people to enjoy. It has gone from strength to strength since then.

Festival organiser Tom Lane said: “It has established itself as one of the most popular fixtures in the folk diary, bringing in hundreds of people from all over the county, the UK and mainland Europe. And it is totally free to get in.”

The day starts at 11am and runs all day, with two stages and smaller venues around the pub, village hall and at the Leadenham Tearooms, where they will be welcoming musicians all day and will be holding a large artisan market with an array of stalls and vendors.

Plenty of parking is available at the George Hotel and other areas around the village.

There will be a barbecue and hot food along with a full Sunday restaurant service all day at the George Hotel with indoor and outdoor bars. The Leadenham Tearooms will be serving a wide range of snacks, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, barista coffees and teas.

Guest musicians include such well known acts as Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher, Band From County Hell, blues legend Soft Shoe Sam, Graham Pratt and Paul Dickinson, all the 600 Whiskies regulars and many more.

The George Hotel’s annual Carnival Night takes place tonight (Friday), with live acts Memphis Riders and The Crooked and The Straight.

The event runs from 8pm till late and features a barbecue.