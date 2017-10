Have your say

Tickets will be available at the door for Saturday evening’s ceilidh at St Wulfram’Church.

Dancing will be to the band ‘Steppin Stones’, with guest caller Chris Petz.

The ceilidh runs from 6pm till 10pm.

A substantial ploughman’s supper included is included in ticket price; bring your own drinks.

Adults £10, children £5, family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 school age children £25).