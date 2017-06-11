WHAT’S ON: Tickets on sale for Knipfest at new venue just outside Grantham

Due to its increasing popularity, Knipfest has a new venue for this year’s annual celebration of live music in aid of charity.

This year’s music festival takes place on Saturday, July 1, and has moved to Kesteven Rugby Club, at Woodnook, on the High Dyke, just off Somerby roundabout.

Since its inception, the annual Knipfest live music showcase has increased in popularity year on year, and draws each time on the success of the previous events, with new acts performing, and some not so new.

The festival committee of John Copley, Richard Hart, Phil Noon, and Johnnie Watchorn assure you of a great show this year with some fabulous new acts and, as ever, a wide selection of food and drink to keep you going throughout the evening.

To date, more than £120,000 has been raised for the charities Cancer Research UK, St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice and Dove Cottage Day Hospice.

Taking to the stage this year are The Sex P*ssed Dolls – an all-girl rock band who exploded on to the scene two years ago and have gone from strength to strength. Their impact has been such that they were invited to appear alongside The Happy Mondays and The Buzzcocks on Paul Young’s TV show Rocktales.

They are headlining numerous festivals, played the official Formula 1 Grand Prix to 20,000 race-goers, and will this year be performing on the main stage at the Iconic Isle of Wight Festival alongside Kaiser Chiefs, Run DMC and Rod Stewart. This year they will be adding Knipfest to their line-up – do not miss them.

Also playing this year are five-piece guitar rock band The Kavaliers, 1950s rock ’n’ rollers Roy Raven and The Winkle Pickers, West End Jerseys (the sound of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons), Take This (Take That tribute act), local alternative rockers The Shrives, Under The Covers, and Bit On The Side.

Advance tickets are recommended, priced at £18 from any of many outlets, or £19 online, with limited on the night admission priced at £20.

For ticket outlets, more information or to book online, visit knipfest.com