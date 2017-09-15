WHAT’S ON: Two live bands to play at Skillington charity show

Two live bands will perform in a charity event this weekend.
The evening’s entertainment is at Skillington Village Hall tomorrow (Saturday).
Headlining are the cover band The Reason, with support act Dirty Harry.
There will be a large ‘chill out’ marquee with a bar and free nibbles.
Proceeds in support of the village hall.
Doors open at 7pm with live acts beginning at 8pm till midnight.
Tickets are £5 adults, £3 under-16s, or pay at the door.
To pre-order tickets call 07710 458463.
