Search

WHAT’S ON: Two live bands to play at Skillington charity show

Two live bands will perform in a charity event this weekend.

The evening’s entertainment is at Skillington Village Hall tomorrow (Saturday).

Headlining are the cover band The Reason, with support act Dirty Harry.

There will be a large ‘chill out’ marquee with a bar and free nibbles.

Proceeds in support of the village hall.

Doors open at 7pm with live acts beginning at 8pm till midnight.

Tickets are £5 adults, £3 under-16s, or pay at the door.

To pre-order tickets call 07710 458463.