WHAT’S ON: Ukulele ‘Strummers’ to perform at Grantham care home open day

Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, is taking part in the National Care Home Open day on Friday (June 16).

The idea behind the day is to encourage local people to visit care homes in their community and work together to develop better relationships. This year’s theme is ‘Friendship’.

Activity co-ordinator Suzanne Cammies said that at 2.15pm there will be a lively performance from local ukulele group ‘The Red Barn Strummers’, whose ages range from 60 to 90 years of age, followed by a strawberry tea.

Harrowby Lodge is part of the local community and extends a warm welcome to all. Why not call in to see us and let us show you our home and meet our staff.