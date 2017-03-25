WHAT’S ON: US singer-songwriter Bonar plays Nottingham Bodega Club next week

American singer-songwriter Haley Bonar is playing at Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club on Tuesday night (March 28) as part of her UK tour.

Bonar, who was featured on Jools Holland’s Later show, is promoting her follow-up album to the acclaimed Last War LP – entitled Impossible Dream.

Bonar released Impossible Dream last year. Available on CD and limited edition real vinyl from the Memphis Industries store, as well as digitally via iTunes, it includes the BBC Radio Six Music A-Listed singles ‘Kismet Kill’ and ‘Stupid Face’.

It was recorded on analoge tape in at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and was mixed by Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TVOTR) and Robbie Lackritz (Feist) at Haut Bruun.

It is certainly Bonar’s most ambitious record to date. Blending scuzzy 80s indie, new wave angularity and Spector-ish reverb, her songs have been described as “relentlessly catchy on the surface, as they are alluringly complex underneath”.

The album’s hypnotic opener ‘Hometown’ shimmers like a Twin Peaks outtake, the shuddering, swirling ‘Kismet Kill’ recalls Mazzy Star, while the soaring synth and pounding drums of ‘Stupid Face’ summons the spirit and melody of Porcupine-era Echo and the Bunnymen.

