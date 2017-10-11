WHAT’S ON: Virtuoso organist’s recital will raise funds for Barkston church

St Nicholas’ Church in Barkston is the venue for an exclusive organ recital by virtuoso Gareth Price on Saturday, October 21.

The one-off concert is an opportunity to see and hear Price’s vast repertoire of music and styles, whilst raising funds for the village church at the same time.

With more than 40 years of playing experience, Price is a graduate of the Royal College of Music and has played at all the major London concert halls, as well as St Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey. He currently has residencies at The Petersham Hotel in Richmond and the RAC Country Club in Epsom.

The evening runs from 7.30pm till 9.30pm.

Tickets, which also include cheese and wine, are priced at £5 or £6 on the door. Contact 01400 251440 or 01400 250780 for further details or to purchase advance tickets.