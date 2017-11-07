WHAT’S ON: Worry Dolls duo to play at Eastwell this Saturday

Worry Dolls are playing at Eastwell Village Hall on Saturday (November 11) at 7.30pm.

Worry Dolls are an exciting duo born out of the joint talents of multi-instrumentalists Zoe Nicol and Rosie Jones, whose debut album ‘Go Get Gone’ was released earlier this year.

Theirs is a new sound, blending the tender urgency of Zoe’s Irish-influenced voice with the fiery integrity of Rosie’s vocals and rhythmic guitar. They will be leading their five-piece band.

They met in Liverpool when they were 18, both on their chosen path of becoming solo singer-songwriters. Their great chemistry and love of harmony led to them starting a contemporary bluegrass band.

Critiqued by Paul McCartney, they were inspired to start co-writing and could now be described as an almost telepathically linked songwriting force.

In the six months following their album release, highlights have included a raved-about main stage performance at Cambridge Folk Festival, and praise from BBC’s Whispering Bob Harris and Paul Sexton.

Tickets and more information available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call 01949 869492/07890 118002.