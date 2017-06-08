WHAT’S ON: ‘Wrinkly Rockers’ will headline nostalgia night at Grantham College

A great summer charity night of 1950s and 1960s themed nostalgia is promised at Grantham College refectory on Saturday, July 1.

Headlining will be the band Wrinkly Rockers, with support from Terry Carey, Paula B and Dick Hipkiss.

There will be a licensed, with food also available.

Doors will open at 7pm till 12 midnight, with the show starting at 8pm.

Tickets priced at £10 are available from Paul ‘Podge’ Turner on 01476 404596, Michael Davies Printing on 01476 590462 and Zenda Dempster on 01476 402959.

Proceeds will go to Grantham Hospital Critical Care Unit and other local charities.