Family theatre show is a globetrotting adventure at Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre

Exploring while stuck at gran’s, two children discover a most mysterious game – they’ll get more than they bargained for when they start to roll the dice.

Join Julia and John as they play Granny’s Game at Guildhall Arts Centre next Saturday (February 11), where a trip around the board becomes a globetrotting adventure.

Wrestling the snakes and climbing the ladders, our brave players will risk it all in a high-stakes quest they’ll never forget.

Based on the inspiring real-life heroism of journalist and explorer Nellie Bly, Rhubarb Theatre presents an exciting new theatre show for intrepid adventurers of all ages.

Suitable for all the family, the production begins at 2pm with tickets priced at £6 adults/£5 concessions/£20 family of four.

