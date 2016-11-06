Grantham St Peter’s Hill Players are back with Ayckbourn’s Game Plan

Grantham’s oldest established amateur dramatic society takes to the stage this week with its latest production.

Thursday (November 10) is the opening night of Game Plan, an Alan Ayckbourn comedy, which runs until the Saturday at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

It is the work of the St. Peter’s Hill Players, which was the first amateur dramatic society in Grantham, and is directed by Lynette Richardson.

It all began in the 1920s with the members of the Church Tennis Club discussing ways to pass the long winter evenings.

Subsequently the Rackets Concert Party was formed and they presented a New Sparkling Variety.

Later, in 1933 it became a fully fledged drama group, St Peter’s Hill Amateur Dramatics Society, which eventually was shortened to the St Peter’s Hill Players of today.

It is a small group of around 15 members, which aims to do two plays a years (usually May and November time), and murder mysteries or one-act plays in village halls whenever it can.

Game Plan sees Lynette, 42, finding it hard to cope after her husband ran away with her business partner following the collapse of their internet business. With her health deteriorating she takes a job as a cleaner and is trying her best to keep her family together.

Sorrel, 16, is her precocious daughter. Her world has been turned upside down. Worried for her mother’s health and fearful that she will lose all she has, she concocts an extreme plan to raise some quick cash.

Kelly, the naïve friend, will do anything for her bestest pal, even if she doesn’t really want to; with her help, what could possibly go wrong?

And then we meet Leo . . .

Tickets from the Guildhall box office, call 01476 406158, or go to www,guildhallartscentre.com.