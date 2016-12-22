Snow White’s a record breaker for Grantham Guildhall

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has officially become the Guildhall Arts Centre’s most successful ever single production.

The popular pantomime, starring John Highton and Richard Marquiss, has already beaten audience figures from last year’s box office smash, Beauty and the Beast.

Snow White at The Guildhall Arts Centre

With performances running until January 3, audiences have consistently continued to pour through the doors since the opening show.

Polka Dot Pantomimes producer Darren Maddison said: “It is a fantastic achievement and testament to the amazing talent and dedication of the cast, crew and theatre staff. A production like this involves the whole community and what better way to support the local community than watching a Christmas pantomime.”

This year’s festive offering features the hilarious John Highton as Nurse Honey G and Richard Marquiss as Muddles. They proved to be a big hit with audiences last year and are back by popular demand! Kelly Wines will get everyone booing as the devilishly wicked Queen Morgana and Beth Newman will undoubtedly save the day as Fairy Fortune. Completing the cast is Darren O’ Sullivan as Herman the Henchman, Dan Stark as Prince Charming and Sophie Holt as the beautiful Snow White, who alongside professional dancers and local youngsters will enthral audiences in this magical festive spectacle.

Daniel Wainwright, who has seen the show twice, said: “I went along with my family on the opening night. It was such a great show, we have come again. I’m sure every show will continue to sell well for the remaining performances as this pantomime is a real treat for everyone; no matter what your age.”

Tickets are still available from the box office on 01476 406158 or online at: www.guildhallartscentre.com