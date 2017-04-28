WHAT’S ON: ‘Am dram’ lovers are in for a treat at Grantham theatre in May

Amateur dramatics enthusiasts are in for a treat next month with Grantham’s two companies putting on a production at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre during May – with tickets for both already selling fast.

With its roots dating back to the 1920s and ’30s, St Peter’s Hill Players is the oldest amateur dramatic society in the town.

Blithe Spirit rehearsals.

their first production of 2017 will be ‘Murder in Company’, being staged over three nights between Thursday, May 11 and Saturday, May 13.

Written by Philip King and John Bolland, the play is set in February, 1973, when a dramatic society are assembling on the stage of a church hall to rehearse a production of a mystery thriller, under their somewhat dictatorial director.

Events and strains within the company, however, more than equal those in the play they are to present – with a prowler on the loose, suspected adultery, and the unwelcome reappearance of a face from the past.

The company attempts to ignore these distractions until the discovery of a body halts the rehearsal and suspicions threaten to destroy the society.

It transpires that almost everyone had motive and opportunity, but with the coroner’s verdict of accidental death, it’s up to the cast to solve the mystery.

With curtain up at 7.30pm, tickets are priced at £8.50/£7.50 concessions.

Local ‘rival’ company Grantham Dramatic Society are staging Noel Coward’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ between Wednesday, May 24 and Saturday, May 27.

Till death do us part? Sometimes even death is not enough to keep husband and wife apart!

By popular demand, GDS are stage Noel Coward’s timeless supernatural comedy at the end of May.

A delightful blend of verbal wit, memorable characters, and improbable situations, ‘Blithe Spirit’ has charmed audiences over the years and GDS looks forward to bringing their version to the Guildhall.

When writer Charles Condomine decides to hold a séance for research purposes, he does not expect the ghost of his first wife to end up living with him and his current bride!

A capricious spirit, Elvira wants Charles all to herself, while straight-laced Ruth wishes he would stop talking to thin air.

Can the medium – flamboyant Madame Arcati – put things right or will the unhappy trio be stuck together forever?

Curtain up is 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £10.

Book tickets for both plays at the Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com