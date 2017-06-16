WHAT’S ON: Art – you have to ‘Lovitt’ at Corby Glen gallery

An art exhibition began at Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Corby Glen, on Wednesday and will run until July 12.

The exhibition features sculptural ceramics, sculpture, paintings and drawings in exciting new work by two well established Lincolnshire artists – Lyn Lovitt and Mike Lovitt.

Lyn is well known for her ceramics and in this show there are new sculptural works in clay in addition to pots displaying her love of form.

Her paintings, in acrylic or oil on canvas and her drawings, finely wrought on quality paper, express a subtle use of colour and personal imagery. In contrast, her linocuts, in strong black and white, show a more realistic vision of the countryside inspired by living in Lincolnshire.

Mike produces both two and three dimensional work, preferring to use charcoal for his works on paper, whilst utilising a variety of materials including wood, stone, bone and metal for his sculptures. He likes to use simple shapes to describe and define complex ideas.

In addition to the drawings and sculptures, he will be taking advantage of the gallery space in Corby Glen to create a large sculptural installation on the theme of Memories. This piece presents objects and drawings in a series of boxes, questioning where the memories actually reside.

Visitors also have the opportunity to meet the artists this Sunday, between noon and 5pm.

During exhibitions, the gallery in Moreley’s Lane (NG33 4NL) is open Tuesday to Sunday (and Bank Holiday Mondays) from 12 noon to 5pm.

