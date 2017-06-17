WHAT’S ON: Award-winning Binns to top the bill at next Grantham comedy night

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, June 29, with another great line-up of comedians.

Topping the bill is multi-award winning Tom Binns, star and co-writer of the BBC 1 Friday night comedy show ‘Hospital People’, which follows the lives of porters, hospital radio DJs, chaplains and managers, in which he plays all four major roles.

This talented comedian keeps adding strings to his bow, still remaining totally original and a little bit off the wall. Prepare to laugh a lot as he introduces you to his various puppet guests!

Opening the night will be winner of ITV’s ‘Show Me The Funny’, the instantly loveable and unique Patrick Monahan, with his trademark hyperactive and freewheeling charm. Following the release of his debut DVD, he was a guest on ‘Loose Women’ and also appeared alongside Philip Schofield and Jason Manford on ITV’s ‘Comedy Annual’. More recently, he appeared on ITV’s ‘Splash’.

Of Irish-Iranian decent, but brought up on Teeside, he shares tales of his memories. He exudes warmth and charisma; his friendly style mixed with his hilarious story telling leaves his audiences wanting for more.

Also appearing will be the charming and imaginative Tom Houghton, who has been writing and performing comedy in sketches and musicals for several years, and Jane Hill whose sharp, intelligent observational comedy is charming, but has a real twist in the tail. Her jaundiced views on love, life and relationships strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

Compere for the night is the lively and playful Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors, 8.15pm start

All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk