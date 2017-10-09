WHAT’S ON: Bawdy medieval farce at Sewstern this week

If you’re looking for an evening of fun and laughter, then get yourself out to Sewstern Village Hall for the latest production by Newton’s Players this week.

The drama group are putting on the hilarious comedy ‘In My Lady’s Chamber’ for three nights, from Thursday till Saturday, beginning at 7.30pm.

‘In My Lady’s Chamber’ is a bawdy medieval farce, which promises to have you howling with laughter from start to finish.

When the lord of the castle returns from fighting in the crusades, he is eager to “reacquaint” himself with his wife, but she is not quite so ready to surrender to his amorous advances!

What follows is a hilarious farce about love, lust and fidelity, with some side-splitting moments of mistaken identity.

Note, the play contains adult content.

Tickets are £8 adults, £7 concessions and are available online at www.new tonsplayers.co.uk or from Colsterworth Post Office. Alternatively, call 01476 860605.