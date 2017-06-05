WHAT’S ON: College performing arts students will showcase their talents at Grantham Guildhall

‘Not So Ordinary’, a night of comedy, drama, music and dance, with songs and scenes from the musicals, is on at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre next Wednesday and Thursday (June 14 and 15).

Students from Grantham College will be performing their end of year variety show before flying off to their new universities and employment.

Have a great night out and see if you can spot the next West End box office draw!

Tickets are £6/£4.50 concessions.

Visit www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.