WHAT’S ON: Comedy club is back at Grantham Guildhall

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, May 25, with another amazing line-up to keep the laughter flowing.

Headlining is the super confident, charismatic ‘Rock ’n’ Roll’ comedian Tom Stade, who has made numerous TV appearances, including ‘Live at The Apollo’, ‘Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’ and ‘The John Bishop Show’. A master of hyperbole, he emphasises the importance of his confessions, with an aimless honesty which is totally endearing and his stories are told with a villainous sense of humour which always mesmerises his audience. Once seen never forgotten!

Supporting will be the unique and hilarious Stephen Grant. A TV and radio presenter/guest as well as a talented writer, he still finds time for stand-up. With his wonderful anecdotal material, his speed and dynamism create a magical energy which has the crowd gripped and hanging on his every word.

Completing the line-up will be comedian, writer and actor, the naughty but nice Philip Simon, with his everyday observational humour, and ‘Geordie’ funny girl, the up and coming Lauren Pattison, winner of the prestigious Funhouse Comedy Club, “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” Champion of Champions competition.

Compere for the night is the lively and friendly Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors, 8.15pm start.

All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com