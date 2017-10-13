WHAT’S ON: Comedy club is back at Grantham Guildhall

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, October 26, with another great line-up of comedians.

Headlining is the hilarious Jonny Awsum who recently appeared on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and cajoled Ant and Dec into joining his audition.

Ian D. Montfort

Starting out as barman at The Chuckle Club for eight years, he then decided to take to the stage. With his guitar and musical parodies, he amuses his audience, charming them with his warm and friendly persona, his style of audience participation being second to none.

He has presented for Sky Sports, been warm-up act for Big Brother and Loose Women and also starred in several adverts including Cravendale, The Post Office, Experian, and even Puntigamer beer in Austria.

Supporting will be the spookily skilful spirit comedian Ian D. Montfort, star of BBC1’s new sitcom Hospital People. An amazing deadpan pseudo-psychic who contacts dead celebrities, he has made a number of appearances on radio and in 2013 had his own series ‘Ian D Montfort is Unbelievable’ on BBC Radio 2.

With his jokes and quick repartee, he engages everyone before starting to communicate with the ‘other side’. His incredible results leave his audiences gasping with disbelief.

Also appearing will be the energetic and intelligent Matt Stellingwerf, with his unique and vast mix of observations and interesting anecdotes, and the wonderfully weird, original and clever Joey Page who has appeared on TV’s ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’.

Compere for the night is the lively and playful Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors for 8.15pm start.

All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk