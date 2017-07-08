WHAT’S ON: Comedy is back at Grantham Town FC

Funhouse Comedy is back at The Gingerbread at Grantham Town Football Club on Friday, July 21, for a great night of fun and laughter.

Headlining the night is the very funny and relaxed Andy Robinson. Starting his life as a musician he then moved into comedy.

Having worked as a warm-up artist for TV shows including, ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Later with Jools Holland’ and ‘Jonathan Ross’, he is also known as comedy legend Jo Brand’s regular support act. He draws his audience into his world and then surprises them with his amusing tales.

Support from spoof World Music band whose mission is to teach us about peace, the environment, racial harmony and love. It is unfortunate then, that he knows nothing about anything.

Mundo Jazz preaches love and understanding with all the subtlety of a brick hitting butter, through his ridiculous, catchy songs, awful dancing, legendary one-liners and thunderously crass philosophising. Celebrity fans include Neil Gaiman, Johnny Depp and Suzanne Vega.

Completing the line-up will be the hugely talented and smart word-smith Clint Edwards.

Compere for the night is the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray, with his boundless energy and mix of news, music and comedy.

Tickets are £8 in advance. 7.30pm doors, 8.15pm start.

All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk