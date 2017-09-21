WHAT’S ON: Events will keep kids amused at Grantham Guildhall during half term week

Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre has several events on to keep children entertained during half term week.

Image Musical Theatre presents ‘Hansel and Gretel’ on Tuesday, October 24, at 2pm.

Hansel and Gretel

As one of the great European fairy tales, ‘Hansel and Gretel’ is as relevant today as it was for previous generations.

It tells the story of two children, a brother and a sister, who support each other and survive foolish parents, a dark wood, a gingerbread house and a wicked witch.

By setting an example to the adults, the children bring about a joyful reunion and a happy ending.

During the light-hearted half hour workshop, some children are chosen and rehearsed into parts while the rest of the audience is taught three chorus songs. During the interval, the actors and children are costumed and the show, lasting one hour, runs seamlessly with everyone taking part as rehearsed.

Lego Batman Movie

Tickets are £7.50/£6.50 concessions/£26 family of four.

l Love making things? Love technology? Love Lego®?

Then pop along and take part in the Guildhall’s Lego Workshop and watch The Lego Batman Movie when JuniorStem workshops bring Lego®, robotics and basic programming together for a fun filled time on Friday, October 27.

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Maybe his superhero sidekick Robin and loyal butler Alfred can show him a thing or two . . .

The workshop costs £8 and the film £4/£3 concessions, with the two combined priced at £10.

l From the team behind Marty MacDonald’s Farm and The Santa Shows comes the spookiest trick or treat show ever . . . ‘Crafty’s Creepy Castle’ on Saturday, October 28, at 2pm.

Why has Crafty the Crow gone to live in a haunted castle? Can Sally the Scarecrow help him with its ghostly goings-on? And what haunted happenings are making things go bump in the night?

Come in your scariest Hallowe’en costume and join the adventure to find the hidden treasure. Meet Crafty afterwards and receive a special trick or treat present.

‘Crafty’s Creepy Castle’ is a family show particularly suitable for two- to seven-year-olds.

Tickets are selling fast, priced at £10/£9 concessions.

To buy tickets for any event, visit the box office, call 01476 40615 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com