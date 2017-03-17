WHAT’S ON: Grantham-born Becci’s show debuts at arts centre

Grantham-born writer and theatre maker Becci Sharrock will bring her debut show to the Guildhall Arts Centre next week.

Becci grew up in Grantham, attending KGGS. and getting her first Saturday job right here at the Grantham Journal, filing new stories.

Letters to Myself, which Becci has written and produced, will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre next Saturday (March 25) ahead of a national tour.

Becci said: “I’m really excited to bring the show to Grantham. To be able to tour nationally is a great opportunity but to be able to share your work in your hometown will always have a special importance attached to it.

“Of course, that also makes me nervous to, but having spent some time in Grantham Library a couple of weeks ago, chatting to people about the project and getting such a positive response, I’m now just really looking forward to the show.”

Letters to Myself is the result of a year of pop-up activity, initially across the North East and then nationally; giving away free letter writing kits and inviting people to write a letter to their past, present or future self. Some of the letters received can be seen at www.letterstomyself.org.uk.

Ahead of the performance, the team are inviting Grantham residents to write letters for the project with one or two being included in the show. Anyone interested in writing a letter can do so by uploading a letter to www.letterstomyself.org.uk or by dropping one into the Guildhall Arts Centre before March 25. Letters can be long or short, silly or serious; whatever you like.

Becci will also be running a free writing workshop at Grantham Library next Friday, places for which can be booked with library staff.

Limited tickets to the show are still available from Guildhall Arts Centre (www.guildhallartscentre.com).