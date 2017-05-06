WHAT’S ON: Grantham comedy night will raise cash for Victim Support

The Big Bash Comedy Club, in conjunction with Funhouse Comedy Club, is hosting a charity comedy night to support a local charity.

The comedy night on Friday, May 19, in the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom will see all profits going to the local branch of Victim Support.

Josh Pugh

Victim Support, a free and confidential service, works in your the area to support those in the community who have experienced any sort of crime, including domestic abuse and sexual abuse.

Olwen Edwards from Victim Support said: “Victim Support Lincolnshire provides specialist and tailored support to victims of crime, helping them to move beyond crime and get their lives back on track.”

The Big Bash Comedy Club aims to help support such a worthy cause by hosting this comedy charity night to raise money for the charity, with top quality acts including Wez Zaharuk, Barry Dodds, and English Comedian of the Year 2016 Josh Pugh.

Russell Marriott from the Big Bash Comedy Club said: “This is the first of series of comedy events right across the country working with top name comedians to help local charities and will be a fabulous night out, so please come and support a local worthwhile cause.”

Wes Zaharuk

Tickets now are online from the Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com