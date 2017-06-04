WHAT’S ON: Grantham Guildhall offers Digance and a one-man play

Performances at the Guildhall Arts Centre this week include a one-man play and a comedic singer-songwriter.

‘Cartoonopolis: A One Man Show’ is performed by Lewis Bray and directed by Matt Rutter and Chris Tomlinson.

Richard Digance

‘Cartoonopolis’ is a play comprising one man, one chair and 27 characters, and an utterly heartwarming story of autism, family struggle, perseverance and imaginary worlds.

The play is set in the Bray family home and the imaginary world of Cartoonopolis.

Jack lets Lewis into his imaginary world. They go on an adventure to defeat the evil Mayor Sharp. As Jack hurtles into adulthood, supported by mum, dad and Lewis, they are faced with transition, government and living allowance cuts. Jack uses his creativity to overcome his insecurities and teaches society that it is OK to be different.

Suitable for ages 12 upwards, the play contains some strong language and has strobe lighting.

The play is on Thursday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10/£8 concessions/£5 under-26.

The following night, Friday (June 9), sees comedian and singer-songwriter Richard Digance take to the Guildhall stage.

Join Richard for a celebration of his 50 years of songs and stories that led to a BAFTA nomination and the British Academy of Composers Gold Award.

Thirty-one albums, music for Bill Bryson’s audio book and over three million YouTube views prove it was a successful journey.

He is supported by acoustic duo The Broadside Boys on their first British tour as they promote their new album ‘Plenty More Fish In The Sea’.

Tickets are priced at £16/£15 concessions.

Book tickets for either show at the Guildhall Arts Centre box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com