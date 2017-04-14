WHAT’S ON: Grantham Guildhall offers heart-rending musical, or dark surreal comedy - make your choice!

Guildhall Arts Centre is the venue for a couple of contrasting productions over the next couple of weeks.

A production of Metamorphosis is on at the theatre on Wednesday, April 26.

Metamorphosis

Adapted by Steven Berkoff from the novella by Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis is the story of Gregor who wakes one morning to find himself transformed into a dung beetle.

Gregor must now seriously consider his options!

One of the most resonantly strange stories ever brought to stage, this highly acclaimed Berkoff adaptation plunges into the extremity of Kafka’s dark humour, and reveals a tremulous human heart.

Metamorphosis casts its beady eyes over the norms of society, illustrating the alienation of one painfully normal individual with deft surrealism.

Theatrical Niche tour this wonderful monstrosity, using signature touches of physical theatre and grotesque ensemble puppetry.

Awe-inspiring visuals in amongst a darkly funny and deeply disturbing modern masterpiece promise a jaw-dropping, belly-ache of an experience.

Tickets are priced at £12/£10 concessions/under-26 £5.

n By contrast, and for their 60th anniversary, Grantham Operatic Society are presenting Carousel, the well-loved musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein, creators of The Sound of Music, South Pacific and The King and I.

Set in New England, Carousel is the emotional story of the romance between Billy Bigelow, a barker for a carousel, and Julie Jordan, a young millworker.

The musical opens with Billy and Julie’s first meeting, and follows their brief courtship and marriage, before their relationship turns painful as Billy’s discontentment leads to him lashing out.

When Julie tells Billy that she is pregnant, Billy decides he must do the unconscionable to provide for his family, and in doing so may have a devastating effect on those around him.

Carousel is a heart-rending story of a love that will last even beyond death, told with beautiful music including ‘If I Loved You’, ‘June Is Bustin’ Out All Over’, ‘What’s the Use of Wond’rin’?’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

The Grantham Operatic Society’s production is directed by Linda Croston with music directed by Jenny Walker.

The production is on at the Guildhall Arts Centre for three days – Thursday, April 20 and 21, at 7.30pm, and Saturday, April 22, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £12 and £10 for the matinee.

Visit the Guildhall box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com for either production.