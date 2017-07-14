WHAT’S ON: Grantham’s Guildhall has entertainment for the family – beginning tonight!

Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre has entertainment aplenty for all the family this month.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and all of your favourite Dr Seuss characters will spring to life in Seussical Jr at the theatre this weekend.

Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Horton must protect them and guard an egg that has been left by Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

Join the children from D2E Youth Drama for a Seussical adventure!

Performances are tonight (Friday) and tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £6/£5 concessions.

Another family show at the Guildhall during the school holidays is Cardboard Carnival on Wednesday, July 26, at 2pm.

With their own inimitable style, Lempen have taken the fantastic music by Camille Saint-Saëns, and an exploration of the material of cardboard, movement and invention to make an accessible, visual production with no text, refreshingly focused on the magic of puppetry to leave audiences inspired by both the animal theatricality of the music and the creative potential of the simple cardboard box.

The show is at 2pm and tickets are priced at £7/£6 concessions or £20 for a family of four.

To accompany the production of Cardboard Carnival, why not create your own magical cardboard hobby horse to gallop away on?

For children and their grown-up helpers. Come along to a workshop and the show for a day of fun! Suitable for fours years plus.

Cost is £2 per child, with adults free.

For tickets, visit the box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com