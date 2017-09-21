WHAT’S ON: Grantham WEA courses begin with annual memorial lecture on Henry VIII

The new season of WEA (Workers’ Educational Association) courses for adults kicks off this autumn with the annual Joyce Glenn Lecture.

The talk this year is entitled ‘In Bed with Henry VIII: His Mistresses and Bastards’. Everyone knows about the six wives and their children, but this will explore the other women in the king’s life, and their progeny.

The talk takes place next Saturday (September 23) at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, at 2pm.

The annual lecture is named after a long-time student of the WEA who left the local branch a legacy on her death.

Admission is £5 with afternoon tea included. Anyone who wishes to attend should contact Jenny Lewis on jennylewis47@btinternet.com or 01476 563311 by tomorrow (Saturday).

The Grantham branch of the WEA is also running a course entitled ‘The Crusades – God’s War’ which will start on October 3 and run on Tuesday mornings for seven weeks. It takes place, again, at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, from 10.30am to 12.30pm and the cost is £53.90, or free to those on means-tested benefits.

A further course called ‘Astronomy: Reading the Heavens, Understanding the Stars and the Night Sky’ will run on Wednesday evenings from October 11 for eight weeks at the Old School, Belton Village, starting at 7.30pm until 9.30pm. The cost is £61.60 but again free to those on means-tested benefits.

