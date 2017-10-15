WHAT’S ON: Grantham youth drama group to hold Jekyll & Hyde auditions

After sell-out performances of Sweeney Todd this year and Evita last year, Guildhall Arts Centre’s D2E Youth Drama Group have now announced their 2018 show will be ‘Jekyll & Hyde the Musical’, and you can be involved!

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in this musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has mesmerised audiences the world over.

It is a tale of two men – one a doctor, passionate and romantic, the other a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting, the other, beautiful and trusting only herself.

Both women are in love with the same man; both unaware of his dark secret.

A devoted man of science, Dr Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind’s most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man the world would come to know as Mr Hyde.

Director Jade Goswell said: “After some brilliant productions over the past few years, this really is one to set the bar. With a large cast, large live band and strong rock score, we need strong versatile sings and great actors.

“There are fabulous opportunities for singers, dancers and actors in this incredible production.”

The show will be performed at Guildhall Arts Centre from Thursday, May 3 till Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Auditions are open to anyone aged 14-23 years and take place in the evenings on Thursday and Friday, November 16 and 17 November.

If you are interested in joining the cast for this exciting show, contact Jade Goswell on 01476 406158 or email j.goswell@southkesteven.gov.uk