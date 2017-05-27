WHAT’S ON: Half-term fun for all the family at Grantham arts centre

Guildhall Arts Centre is putting on two family-orientated shows for the half-term holidays next week.

‘The Moon & Me’ is an interactive, intimate theatre experience about friendship and sharing that takes place inside a special dome in the ballroom on Thursday, with sights, sounds, tastes, smells, touch and lots of play.

The Elves and the Shoemaker

“Hello! My name’s Roux and I’ve built a rocket in my garden to take me to the moon and I’m looking for some new friends to come with me.

“What do you think it will be like? Do you think anyone lives there? Is it really made of cheese?!”

Staged by the Egg Box Theatre, the show promises to be great for two to five-year-olds and their families.

There will be three performances, at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Tickets are £6 per person.

+ Join Full House Theatre on a high jinks journey of joy and rediscovering of the past in their family show ‘The Elves and The Shoemaker’ next Saturday (June 3).

In this topsy-turvy re-telling, we meet Geoff, a lovable retired shoemaker. Now in his twilight years, Geoff struggles with his memory and the patchwork of his past.

One day, at the bottom of his garden, he is visited by two magical friends who help him to recall the old days in the shoe shop, reliving the hard times, the good times and the magic!

The Elves help Geoff to remember his glorious past and eventually he realises that a little bit of elf magic is all he needs to give his wife the only thing she’s ever wanted – just in time for her 90th birthday.

The show features original toe-tapping music, laugh out loud characters, puppetry and even a little bit of real magic! Just like a comfy old slipper, ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’ is a story sure to make old and young alike feel all warm and cosy inside.

There are two performances, at 1pm and 4pm, and tickets are £8/£7 concessions/£28 family of four.

+ To book for either show, visit the box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com