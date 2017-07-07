WHAT’S ON: Leadenham comedy returns at George Hotel

A Lincolnshire village is beginning to realise how popular it is becoming!

Due to continuing demand and a total sell-out over the last three events, The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back again. This is putting Leadenham on the comedy map and it is becoming recognised as one of the best nights out in the area.

Five incredible stand-up comedians will be taking the George Hotel in Leadenham by total surprise next Friday (July 14). Talented comics with a lot of hilarious things to say, make up the packed programme, guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

The last three events proved so popular that people started to demand advance tickets before they even went on sale. The success of the comedy night is down to a guaranteed line-up of excellent talent, coupled with a convivial atmosphere, great food and drink.

The George Hotel is situated in Leadenham village on the old Grantham Road between Fulbeck and Welbourn and is famous for its food and more than 700 whiskies. It is also very well known for its regular events, music, folk, rock, gastronomy and more recently, a return to comedy. We have proved a point… people want to have a good laugh!

Tickets, including supper, are priced at £11 or £12 on the door. The show starts at 7.30pm with 6.45pm door opening.

Info and advance tickets at https://lineupnow.com/event/big-leadenham-comedy-night or direct from The George Hotel on 01400 272251 (www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk).