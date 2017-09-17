WHAT’S ON: Leadenham hotel is venue for big night of comedy

One of the top comedy spots in Lincolnshire is, once again, playing host to a flurry of fabulous stand-up comedians.

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back to bring some of the finest comedy around to the George Hotel in Leadenham. This respected and regular comedy fixture is attracting top comics from all over the area, making this a well seasoned diary date for all stand-up comedy fans.

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night takes place on Friday, October 20, at 7.30pm, with highly respected MC and comedian Paul Mutagejja bringing with him four excellent stand-ups including TV’s very own Dave Thompson and Steve Rimmer who will both be headlining the evening.

Dave Thompson is hilarious and goes down a storm with any crowd with his unique style and some of the best one-liners. He infamously voice the character Tinky Winky in the TV show Teletubbies and has become a cult among students.

Steve Rimmer is the world’s only bomb disposal comedian! He tells tails of army life and what it’s like to be a bomb disposal engineer travelling the country looking for unexploded World War Two bombs.

He has a natural, joyful stage presence, which fully engages the audience and he maximises on his unique background to deliver some well observed one-liners.

The George Hotel is situated in High Street, Leadenham LN5 0PN. The evening begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets available from www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk (£11 in advance/£12 on the door). Supper is included in the ticket price.

Full line-up, details and directions on the website. Age 18+.

Tel Graham on 07831 569993 or The George on 01400 272251.