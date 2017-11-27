WHAT’S ON: ‘Peter Pan’ panto comes to Grantham Guildhall for 55 fun filled performances

Polka Dot Pantomimes, in association with Guildhall Arts Centre, presents ‘Peter Pan’ – a classic story for all the family whether you are three or 103 years old.

This year’s spectacular pantomime is running from Saturday, December 9, till Sunday, January 7 2018.

Once again there will be a welcome return to the stage for John Highton who is back by popular demand – this year as Mrs Smee, who stars alongside James Austin Harvey as Captain Hook and Sean Hinds Junior as the ever-youthful Peter Pan.

As always, there will be plenty of audience participation, modern songs to sing along to, huge amounts of laughter and a great story to ensure that everyone leaves with a smile on their face.

With 55 fun filled performances running throughout the Christmas holidays, audiences of all ages will be able to boo the evil Captain Hook, laugh along with Mrs Smee and cheer on Peter Pan.

Peter Pan promises to be the region’s finest festive treat – so don’t miss out – Hook your tickets now!

Tickets for ‘Peter Pan’ are already in great demand and advance bookings are indicating that this show will break all previous box office records. Book your tickets now by calling the box office on 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com