WHAT’S ON: Players put on first of two am-drams in Grantham during November

Fans of amateur dramatics are in for a treat next month with both of Grantham’s theatre companies putting on a production at the town’s Guildhall Arts Centre.

First up is ‘Sand Castles’ which is being staged by the St Peter’s Hill Players, the town’s oldest drama group, on November 9, 10 and 11.

The Pattersons and the Billets have holidayed in their respective beach huts for years.

They have an unwritten ‘Law of the Hutters’ which they teach to Doug, the ‘renter’ of the middle hut, and his two ‘nieces’?

Meanwhile, ordinary holidaymakers encroach on the hutters’ beach space.

Confrontation is inevitable . . . will there ever be calm again?

The play was written Bob Larbey, based on an idea by Trish Larbey. Bob Larbey famously co-wrote ‘The Good Life’. His other hits include the TV comedies ‘A Fine Romance’ and ‘As Time Goes By’.

Speaking of ‘Sand Castles’, he says: “It’s about chaos on a British beach, full of strong characters and hopefully a damn good laugh.”

Curtain up is 7.30pm with tickets priced at £8.50 and £7.50 for concessions.

Two weeks later is Grantham Dramatic Society’s production of the classic Ealing comedy ‘The Ladykillers’, a version written by Graham Linehan, the originator of ‘Father Ted’.

A comedy with a dark side and a delightful cast of characters, it promises to be a brilliant adaptation of the much-loved film.

When five robbers need somewhere to plan their next heist, they pose as musicians to rent a room from suspicious Mrs Wilberforce.

She sees criminals everywhere, but doesn’t think to look under her own roof.

With only her ailing parrot for company, Mrs Wilberforce is alone in her lopsided house with five desperate criminals.

What happens next will have you rolling in the aisles!

Again, it is curtain up at 7.30pm, from November 22 till 25, with tickets priced at £10/£8 concessions (£9/£7 Wednesday).

Tickets for both productions are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com