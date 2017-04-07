WHAT’S ON: Put ‘The Bucket List’ on your...bucket list at Grantham’s Guildhall theatre next week

Some tickets are still available for Theatre Ad Infinitum’s production of The Bucket List at Guildhall Arts Centre on Tuesday.

The Bucket List is the powerful story of one Mexican woman’s fight for justice.

Leaping Frog

When her mother is murdered for protesting against corporate and governmental corruption, Milagros finds herself with only a blood stained list of those responsible.

Determined to make them pay, Milagros embarks on a passionate quest for justice, no matter what the cost.

Using physical storytelling, live instrumental music and song, multi-award winning Theatre Ad Infinitum unfolds a story about love, loss and revenge.

The touring production is supported by Battersea Arts Centre, co-commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre, Bristol Old Vic, The Lowry, The North Wall, supported by Redbridge Drama Centre, Salisbury Playhouse, Theatre in the Mill, Theatre Bench and Anglo Arts.

Tickets, priced at £12/£10 concessions/under-26 £5, are available from the box office, visit www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.

There are still a few tickets left for the Leaping Frog family performance on Wednesday.

It is a new puppet adventure following the travels of a jaunty wood frog who leaves her home when she leaps unsuspectingly into Big Pond!

On a hair-raising ride down Running River, she encounters Mr Fisher the Heron and Honk the Spotted Skunk in Wide Awake Wood, where icy winter lurks.

This charismatic and visual show is directed by Samuel Dutton, puppet captain at the RSC. The show is accompanied by live music and percussion from Chris Embury and storytelling and puppetry by Julia Dunbar McLean.

Along the way Leaping Frog takes children on a natural history journey in a series of tantalising visual scenes created by Peter Quinnell.

There is also a puppetry workshop after the show (£1).

Tickets, priced at £7/£6 concessions/£20 family of four, are available from the box office, visit www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.