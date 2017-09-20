WHAT’S ON: Robin Hood Theatre’s ‘Anarchist’ production is a classic madcap comedy

The Robin Hood Theatre Company brings a classic of late 1960s satirical theatre in a modern translation of ‘Accidental Death of an Anarchist’ next week.

Dario Fo’s famous play about the real events surrounding the death in police custody of an anarchist railway worker has been performed around the world and is widely recognised as a classic of modern drama.

The issue of police corruption and brutality remains as relevant today as it did 60 years ago, with the issues of power, corruption, and institutional failure as relevant as ever.

In contrast to all the recent television dramas about police corruption, such as Line of Duty, this play uses increasingly madcap comedy to expose the corruption and cover-up.

A character known only as the Maniac runs rings around the police, bamboozling them into confessing their crimes.

It’s a fast paced political satire, with an hilarious script and lots of physical humour.

So from Robin Hood Theatre you get great comedy addressing serious issues. Laugh the evening through and then have something to think about when you get home.

Translated from the original Italian by Simon Nye and directed by Geoff Morgan, the play runs from Tuesday (September 26) till Saturday, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets priced at £12, or £10 for members, available online at www.rhtc.co.uk or call 07733 179986 to reserve.

The Robin Hood Theatre is situated in Church Lane, Averham, near Newark (NG23 5RB).