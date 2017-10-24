WHAT’S ON: Rowland’s Runaway hit is on at Ropsley

There is a chance to see one of the runaway theatre hits of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival at Ropsley Village Hall on Thursday (October 26).

James Rowland’s debut solo show ‘Team Viking’, a Tangram Theatre Company production, received a five-star review from the industry’s most respected publication, The Stage, and is a lovely one-man theatre show, in turns hilarious, heart-lifting and wacky, which tells the story of how one man actually gave his best mate the send-off he wanted.

The Stage commented: “As accomplished storytelling as you could hope to see. To call it a comedy about friendship, mourning and terminal illness – which on one level it is – would in no way convey what a joyous thing it is.”

Five years ago, James’s best friend Tom was diagnosed with heart cancer and given three months to live. His last wish was to be given a full Viking burial.

This is low-tech, honest and simple theatre/storytelling with a real connection to an audience. Bearded and naturally sporting a Viking helmet, James holds the audience in the palm of his hand as he relates this very personal and often side-splittingly funny tale.

The show is very well put together with live song and music, comedy and the touching moments within the tale are handled sensitively, allowing you to celebrate and reflect, along with James, on friendship and passing.

One reviewer said: “At no stage does Rowland come close to sentimentality or self-indulgence. It’s sure-footed, poised and delicate in its treatment of death.”

Highly experienced and popular in rural and community touring, Tangram have teamed up with Supporting Wall, a producing company who have won Olivier, Fringe First and OffWestEnd Awards for contemporary theatre in London, New York and on UK tours.

Tickets are £10, family £25, and under-18s £6.50, from 01476 585739 or email ropsleyvh@gmail.com