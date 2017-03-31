WHAT’S ON: Something for all the family at Grantham Guildhall theatre next week

There is something for all the family at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre next week.

Some tickets are still available for Friday’s double matinee performances of The Three Little Pigs, whilst they are also selling fast for Wednesday evening’s The Understudies.

The Understudies

From the award-winning writers of Mary Poppins and Honk! – Stiles and Drewe – comes a brand new adaptation of classic fairy tale The Three Little Pigs.

The trio set off into the big wide world to seek their fortune but news soon spreads of a Big Bad Wolf on the loose! Will their houses of straw, twigs and bricks be left standing or will the wolf huff and puff and blow them all down?

The Three Little Pigs teaches little ones how success can be achieved through hard work and perseverance. Filled with humour and toe-tapping tunes, this endearing musical will leave you squealing with glee and howling with laughter! Suitable for ages 3+ but will appeal to all the family.

Tickets are £8/£7 concessions/£28 family of four.

The Understudies is a story of a group of actors preparing for their opening night of a new show.

Following the developments throughout the final week of their preparations, they are a long way behind schedule – and it’s only getting worse.

Complications arise through arrogant actors, wise-cracking technicians and a ‘long-past-his-best’ director trying desperately to recapture past glories.

Will the stars of the show make it through the final week, or will the understudies, so far overlooked, need to step up?

The Understudies is a dark comedy brought to you by Conceptual Arts Theatre Company and showcases the darker side of the performing arts industry.

Contains strong language and some adult themes. Parental discretion advised.

Tickets are £8/£7 concessions/£5 under-26s and groups of 6+.

Visit the box office, go to www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.