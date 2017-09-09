WHAT’S ON: TV and radio comedians come to Grantham Guildhall

Funhouse Comedy launches its new season of shows at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, September 28, with a great night of fun and laughter.

Topping the bill is the charismatic and highly talented Sony Award winner Tom Wrigglesworth – comedian, radio and TV presenter, and voice-over artist, who has had two series on BBC Radio Four.

Mike Gunn

An articulate and natural raconteur, he possesses an innate ability to riff with an audience like they are old friends. His warm and hilarious tales, told with true passion, never fail to captivate his audiences.

Opening the night will be the somewhat cynical and gloomy Mike Gunn who, despite this, has the ability to get the crowd on his side, however far he pushes! In his first Edinburgh Festival Show, he appeared as a funeral director!

He has appeared on numerous TV programmes, including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC1), Celebrity Deal or no Deal (CH 4), and Harry Hill’s TV Burp (ITV). He has also been a contributor for The Guardian and written for Time Out, The List and Match of the Day magazine, and was support for Lee Mack on a huge theatre tour.

Completing the line-up will be Mike Cox with his topical observational comedy and the amusing Irish/Egyptian aand genuine airhead Zahra Barri, with her rather self-deprecatory style.

Compere for the night is the cheerful and energetic Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors for 8.15pm start.

Info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Visit Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com