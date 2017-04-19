Grantham man Carl is on Countdown to airing of his appearance on TV show

Word wizard Carl Gregory will appear on Channel 4 on Friday afternoon in a Countdown battle.

Grantham man Carl, 35, travelled to studios in Manchester in February to compete in the popular game show, hosted by Nick Hewer.

Carl Gregory

He is unable to reveal how well it went before the show airs, but said: “It was close the whole time between myself and the current champion with only a few points each round.

“Rachel [Riley] and Nick were so polite and friendly off camera and took the time to chat to us all.

“The day was fantastic from start to finish, although the Countdown clock in every round is so loud in the studio it puts you off.”

Carl first appeared on the show in 2007 and was allowed to apply again 10 years on.

Find out how Carl gets on by tuning into Channel 4 at 2.10pm on Friday.