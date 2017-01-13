Start the fans please! Crystal Maze set to return to our screens

Big news in the TV world this morning as Channel 4 has announced that hit ‘90s show Crystal Maze is coming back to our screens.

Star of ‘The IT Crowd’ Richard Ayoade will be leading teams through the Aztec, Medieval, Future and Industrial zones before taking on the Crystal Dome.

Reports say the decision came following the huge success of the one-off celeb revival of the series for Stand Up to Cancer last year, hosted by Stephen Merchant.

This time members of the public will be able to apply to take part in the brand new maze which is being purpose-built maze in Bristol and spans over 30,000 square feet.

To ensure the show remains true to its brilliant roots, the set is being designed by the original Crystal Maze designer, James Dillon.

Tom Beck, head of Live and Events at Channel 4, said: “The Stand Up to Cancer special was so brilliant and so successful that commissioning a series of The Crystal Maze was almost a no-brainer. And I couldn’t be more pleased and excited that Richard has agreed to become the new Maze Master - he’s an inspired choice.”

It will be hosted by IT crowd star Richard Ayoade. Photo: Channel 4

The show will run at an hour-long for 20 episodes later this year.