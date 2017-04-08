WHAT’S ON: Radcliffe stars in riff on Hamlet at Grantham Reel Cinema

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter, The Woman in Black), Joshua McGuire (The Hour) and David Haig (Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Witness for the Prosecution) star in Tom Stoppard’s brilliantly funny situation comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (12A) which will be broadcast live from The Old Vic theatre in London to Grantham’s Reel Cinema on Thursday, April 20, at 7pm.

David Leveaux’s new production marks the 50th anniversary of the play that made a young Tom Stoppard’s name overnight.

Against the backdrop of Hamlet, two hapless minor characters, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, take centre stage.

As the young double act stumble their way in and out of the action of Shakespeare’s iconic drama, they become increasingly out of their depth as their version of the story unfolds.

Showing at the Reel this week is Smurfs: The Lost Village (U), Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 1.10pm & 3.20pm, Tue 1.20pm & 3.30pm; Power Rangers (12A), Fri-Mon 8.20pm; Beauty and the Beast (PG), Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 5.30pm & 8pm, Tue 8pm; The Boss Baby (U), Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 1pm, 3.20pm & 5.40pm, Tue 1pm & 3.20pm, Tue (subtitled) 5.40pm; Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (U), Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 11.10am, Tue 11.30am; Fast & Furious 8 (12A), Wed & Thu 8.20pm; Jewels (12A) live, Tue 7.15pm; Pete’s Dragon (PG), daily at 10am; RSC: Julius Caesar (12A), April 26 at 7pm.