WHAT’S ON: Stars of ‘Robot Wars’ at The Meres this weekend

‘Robot Wars’ champions Apollo will be fighting it out live in Grantham along with many of the stars of the BBC2’s hit show at Robots Live this weekend.

Robots Live comes to The Meres leisure centre on Saturday and Sunday for the first time as part of a UK tour. Joining Apollo will be other famous faces from the new and old series of Robot Wars, including TR2, Eruption, Thor and Behemoth. They will all be battling to be crowned the Robots Live champion.

Joining the competitors in the arena will be the House Robots. Keeping control of the 110kg heavyweights, will be ‘Goliath’, weighing in at 1,000kg and standing five feet tall, he is capable of rolling over a car with his powerful crushing arm and tracked drive. Alongside him will be ‘BattleAxe’ who weighs in at 130kg and looks after the 13.6kg featherweight robots.

As well as the combat machines, the show also features unique robot boxers! Standing nearly six feet tall, these mechanical monsters will go toe-to-toe in a pneumatically powered fist fight. During the shows, you might also get a glimpse of some of the other crazy and famous TV and movie robots, with a Dalek almost certain to interrupt the show at some point!

All of the action is housed safely in a purpose built 6,000kg arena. The arena is equipped with its own array of weapons including the pit, floor flipper and two massive hammers which are controlled by the audience!

Team Apollo captain Dave Young said: “After winning the new series of Robot Wars, we can’t wait to get in the arena again and fight in front of a live audience at Robots Live. Not only does it give our the fans a chance to see the action up close, it gives us another house robot to attack!”

There will be three action packed shows over the weekend. Shows are at 6pm on Saturday and 12pm and 3.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets prices are: child £14, adult £16 and a family (2+2) £50 and are available online from www.robotslive.co.uk or by phone on 0844 870 0000.