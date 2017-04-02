WHAT’S ON: Thomas the Tank Engine dates announced for Nene Valley Railway

Dates have been announced for Thomas the Tank Engine’s 2017 appearances at Nene Valley Railway.

Thomas will pull the gravelling post office through the tunnel to Yarwell and back to demonstrate how mail bags are unloaded and loaded without the train stopping on April 29, 30 and May 1.

Branch line weekend events take place on June 10/11 and July 8/9 when Thomas performs in the station and takes children for a ride up and down his own branch line for the weekend

Thomas’s summer holiday special is August 12 and 13, fun including that all important ride behind Thomas.

Finally, there will be a half term special on October 21/22 with a less frantic weekend, just Thomas and the big train.

All main fares are fully inclusive and include the ride behind Thomas, ride on the main service and free use of any additional activities such as bouncy castle, face painting and platform games.

Visit www.nvr.org.uk